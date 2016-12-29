New York Town Scrambling to Replace Vehicles Destroyed by Fire

Officials in a suburban Rochester community are scrambling to replace snow removal equipment after a fire gutted the town’s public works garage.

The Christmas Eve fire at the town of Irondequoit’s Department of Public Works garage caused millions of dollars in damage and destroyed more than a dozen vehicles, including seven plow and salt truck and a dump truck.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze, which started late Saturday night in a corner of the garage. No one was injured. The cause remains under investigation.

The loss of equipment comes amid an already snowy winter for the Rochester area. Irondequoit officials say nearby towns have been offering to help out by lending vehicles to plow and salt roads.

