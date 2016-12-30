Maine Town to Consider Pot Moratorium After Vote to Legalize

Officials in Richmond held a public hearing this week on a proposed temporary ban on marijuana retailers and social clubs in the Maine town.

The Kennebec Journal reports the Planning Board’s hearing was set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Board of Selectmen plans to hold a special town meeting Jan. 18 to vote on the moratorium and other items.

Richmond joins other Maine towns and cities that are taking a cautious approach to the new state law that legalizes marijuana.

Maine voters approved the referendum in November, and the secretary of state’s office signed off on the results last week. But it could be months before the state completes the rule-making process governing the legal cultivation and sale of marijuana.

Richmond voters had narrowly favored the ballot initiative.

