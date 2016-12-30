Markel to be Honored as 2016 Insurance Leader Of The Year in New York

Anthony F. Markel, vice chairman of the board at the Markel Corporation will be honored by The Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University as the School of Risk Management’s 2016 Insurance Leader of the Year at its 22nd annual dinner.

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The Insurance Leader of the Year Award, presented annually since 1995, recognizes the contributions of outstanding individuals whose leadership in the global insurance and financial services industry sets them apart from his or her peers.

“The accolade is traditionally awarded to an industry leader for distinguished achievement over a long career, or for special achievement in the year of recognition,” said Kevin H. Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of Ironshore Inc. and Chairman of the SRM Board of Overseers, in a press release issued by St. John’s University. “Tony Markel, in all respects, is a worthy recipient of the 22nd Annual Insurance Leader of the Year award. Under his leadership, Markel has over decades produced outstanding operating and financial results; he has generously given of his time and energy to a number of industry-wide organizational leadership positions; and he has pursued a wide array of philanthropic initiatives with a deep commitment to the needs of others. Leader, mentor, guide, and benefactor: Tony has done it all.”

Founded in 1870, St. John’s is a Catholic and Vincentian university based in Queens, New York. Markel Corporation is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, and investment operations around the world headquartered in Richmond, Va., and founded in 1930.

Source: St. John’s University