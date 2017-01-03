Massachusetts Apartment Building Blaze Leaves 2 Dead, Several Hurt

Authorities say two people killed and several people were hurt after a large apartment building caught fire in Holyoke.

Officials say the blaze broke out on Sunday morning with flames visible on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti says a woman jumped from the fourth or fifth floor and died. A second victim was found dead in the fire. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries. Officials couldn’t say if any suffered serious injuries. Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

The blaze has been extinguished.

Demolition crews have begun tearing down the upper floors. The city’s building inspector determined it could collapse. The Holyoke Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

