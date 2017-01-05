New York and New Jersey Brokers Join Forces, Backed by Prime Risk Partners

Cook Maran & Associates (Cook Maran), a New York and New Jersey based insurance broker, will acquire Mintz, Girgan & Brightly Inc. (MGB), a privately owned Rochelle Park, N.J., headquartered agency.

The MGB team will join Cook Maran, expanding regional resources and expertise, backed by the national insurance distribution platform Prime Risk Partners (PRP).

Cook Maran’s acquisition of MGB closed on Tuesday, January 3. The firm will continue to do business as Mintz, Girgan & Brightly for the near term. MGB’s executive and account staff will continue in their current roles.

“While our clients will continue to work with the account managers they know and trust, being part of a larger organization will afford them additional resources such as enhanced claims services, broader market access and greater bargaining power with carriers,” said MGB President Bill Brightly in a company press release.

The pending partnership serves to further affirm PRP’s strategy of expansion through thoughtful acquisitions. In addition to Cook Maran, it acquired Indianapolis-based ONI Risk Partners as a primary Midwestern platform in 2016.

“We’re very pleased with our trajectory, and remain focused on sustained success through a strong national platform,” said Bret Quigley, chairman and CEO of Prime Risk Partners, in the release. “That doesn’t always mean making more deals, but choosing the right partners – leading regional operators that are eager to expand and find new partners like MGB.”

Source: Cook Maran & Associates