Sedgwick Elects Blancett as Office Managing Partner in New York

Sedgwick LLP, has elected John W. Blancett as an office managing partner (OMP) in New York, effective January 1.

Blancett represents leading U.S., London and European insurers in litigation, investigations and counseling with respect to significant claims involving financial institution bonds, commercial crime bonds, professional indemnity policies and D&O liability policies throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

He has successfully defended insurers at trial and on appeal in state and federal courts throughout New York and has experience in bank regulation, commercial paper, funds transfers, payment systems, securities, letters of credit and bank fraud.

A frequent speaker in the U.S. and international markets on litigation and overages issues relevant to financial institutions, Blancett is a member of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section.

Source: Sedgwick LLP