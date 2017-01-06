New York Insurance Association Elects 2017 Officers and Board of Directors

The New York Insurance Association (NYIA) has announced the election of its 2017 officers and board of directors.
The following officers were elected for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2017:
- Chair: Steven Coffey, president and chief executive officer, Broome Co-operative Insurance Company, Vestal, N.Y.
- First vice chair: Elizabeth Heck, president and chief executive officer, Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company, New York, N.Y.
- Second vice chair: Mark Prechtl, executive vice president and CEO, Chautauqua Patrons Insurance Company, Jamestown, N.Y.
- Treasurer: Norman Orlowski, Jr., president/CEO, Erie and Niagara Insurance Association, Williamsville, N.Y.
The following directors were elected for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2019:
- Mark Gardner, regional counsel, Allstate Insurance Company, Hauppauge, N.Y.
- Thomas Hyman, government affairs manager, Farmers Group, Inc., Rocky Hill, Conn.
- Charles Makey III, senior vice president, insurance operations, Merchants Insurance Group, Buffalo, N.Y.
The NYIA is a state trade association that has represented the property and casualty insurance industry for more than 130 years.
Source: The New York Insurance Association