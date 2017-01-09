EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Hires Delaney in New York City

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property, casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has hired Melissa Delaney as a senior vice president in its Private Client Solutions Specialty Group.

Delaney will be based in the firm’s New York City office and report to Craig de Gruchy, managing principal of EPIC. She will be responsible for client relations, management and production for EPIC’s Northeast Region Private Client Solutions team.

Delaney joins EPIC from HUB International, where she served as team leader in its Private Client Services division and was responsible for developing and maintaining risk management and personal insurance solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Prior to this, Delaney was an assistant vice president responsible for business development and sales at Gallagher Bollinger Insurance. Delaney began her insurance career as a customer service representative for Chubb & Son.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants