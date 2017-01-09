Slick Roads Cause Hundreds of Crashes in Virginia, One Fatal

Virginia State Police say slick roads have caused hundreds of crashes across the state, including one fatal crash.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email that state police responded to more than 500 crashes and nearly 700 disabled vehicles across the state between midnight and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Geller said a man died in a Greene County crash that’s being blamed on slick roads. She says the man’s SUV ran off the road, struck another vehicle, then ran off the road and overturned in a creek.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The snow has moved out of Virginia, but police say driving conditions remain dangerous and are encouraging people to stay off the roads.

