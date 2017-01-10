Morrison Mahoney Hires 13 Attorneys in New York

Morrison Mahoney has hired 13 attorneys, including 5 partners and 8 associates, to the firm’s New York office. The group will be based in New York and provide service across all of Morrison Mahoney’s 10 Northeast offices.

The addition will serve to enhance Morrison Mahoney’s commercial litigation services in the areas of data privacy and security, cyber insurance and fraud investigation. This includes commercial, healthcare and insurance related fraud as well as forensic investigations relating to money laundering, illegal corporate structures, self-referrals and kickbacks, internal company and employee investigations and identification of patterns of billing fraud.

All of the attorneys join Morrison Mahoney from Stern & Montana.

“The addition of this group reflects our growth strategy for 2017 and perfectly supplements the core practices that will most benefit our clients,” said Morrison Mahoney Managing Partner Scott D. Burke in a company press release.

The 13 new attorneys include:

Robert Stern – His practice focuses on cybersecurity, privacy and data protection, as well as providing advisory services relating to compliance with federal and state cybersecurity laws and fraud investigation including insurance and healthcare fraud and internal investigations.

Richard Montana – He concentrates his practice in the areas of fraud investigation, including insurance and health care fraud and internal investigations. His experience includes examinations under oath, first-party and third-party fraudulent bodily injury claims, auto theft, arson, life and health insurance fraud, staged accidents and theft losses, insurance coverage litigation and first- and third-party bad faith litigation.

Soraya Campbell – She handles investigating and litigating fraudulent insurance claims and general litigation. She is an experienced civil defense attorney who has practiced at both the trial and appellate levels in various jurisdictions.

Daniel Marvin – He focuses his practice on data privacy, data security and cyber-insurance matters and counsels clients in all aspects of data breach prevention, detection and mitigation.

Robin Pass – She represents some of the nation’s largest insurers in civil RICO and fraud actions brought against individual and corporate healthcare providers. She counsels clients on best practices in claims handling, fraud detection, investigation and legality of medical care.

Alexandria Bott – She concentrates her practice on complex commercial litigation with a particular emphasis on fraud investigation including health care and insurance-based fraud actions related to the illegal corporate formation, finance and operation of medical professional corporations and the Racketeering Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”).

Kristy Eagan – She concentrates her practice in civil litigation with a focus on fraud investigation, including insurance fraud, civil racketeering (RICO) and post-judgment enforcement.

Adrienne Levy – She focuses on fraud investigation including insurance fraud, particularly pursuing insurance and health insurance fraud actions under theories of common law fraud and civil racketeering (RICO).

James McKenney – He handles complex civil and commercial litigation in the areas of insurance fraud law and related litigation and coverage issues. He is also experienced in litigating employment and labor matters, trademark and copyright matters and other general commercial litigation.

Andrew Midgett – He is part of the fraud investigation practice group and also counsels clients on various matters, such as creditors’ rights, secured and unsecured debt, commercial real estate, conflicts of laws, foreign and international law, securities and employment law and municipal finance.

John Mulvaney – His practice is focused on pursuing fraud, including internal and employee and insurance and health insurance fraud actions under theories of common law fraud and civil racketeering (RICO).

Lee Pinzow – He is a member of the firm’s fraud investigation practice, which includes pursuing insurance and health insurance fraud actions under theories of common law fraud and civil racketeering (RICO).

Karina Trost – She focuses on complex civil and commercial litigation. She is also experienced in securities arbitration before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the defense of investigations and enforcement actions initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), broker-dealer compliance and employment issues.

