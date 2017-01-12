MEMIC Group Hires Coy as Senior Director of Information Technology

Workers’ compensation specialist The MEMIC Group, headquartered in Portland, Maine, has announced the appointment of Matthew Coy to the position of senior director of information technology.

In this role, he is responsible for maintenance and enhancement of MEMIC’s technology platforms and aligning delivery of information technology solutions that support MEMIC’s business goals.

Prior to joining MEMIC, Coy worked as director of application development for Aetna, director of applications implementation for OptumInsight and senior manager of applications development for Coventry Health Care.

The MEMIC Group includes MEMIC Indemnity Company, MEMIC Casualty Company and parent company Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company – all rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. As a super-regional workers’ compensation specialty insurer, The MEMIC Group holds licenses to write workers’ compensation across the country.

The group insures more than 20,000 employers and its estimated 300,000 employees and holds more than $1.2 billion in assets. The group maintains offices in Manchester, N.H.; Glastonbury, Conn.; Albany, N.Y.; Weehawken, N.J.; West Conshohocken, Penn.; Tysons Corner, Va.; and Tampa, Fla.; in addition to its headquarters in Portland, Maine.

Source: The MEMIC Group