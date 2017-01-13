USI Hires DePlacido to Employee Benefits Practice in Massachusetts

USI Insurance Services (USI) has hired Michael DePlacido as vice president of the employee benefits practice for its Woburn, Mass., office.

In his new role, DePlacido is responsible for executive and strategic oversight of marketing processes and negotiations with carriers on behalf of his clients and in support of the USI ONE Advantage, said USI New England CEO Joseph Fico in a company release.

DePlacido’s hiring is expected to further enhance USI’s customer operations and provide clients with the knowledge and support they need, added Brian Bark, president of USI Massachusetts employee benefits practice, in the release.

DePlacido brings experience that includes providing advice and developing targeted and cost effective benefit programs for his clients that include group medical, dental, life, disability, voluntary and wellness initiatives for fully-insured and self-funded plans.

His career has focused on client-facing responsibilities for service and strategy. His range of expertise also includes designing activities to achieve business objectives, growth, retention and financial results. Additionally, he has experience guiding employers through the complex business of designing and implementing insurance programs for the benefit of their employees.

Source: USI Insurance Services