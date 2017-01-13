World Insurance Associates Acquires A Berne Insurance in New Jersey

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., completed its 19th business acquisition on January 1, 2017 with the acquisition of A Berne Insurance based in Old Bridge, N.J.

A Berne Insurance, family owned and operated since 1955, provides insurance services to families, businesses, and individuals in New Jersey by combining products from insurance providers into a package that meets the personal and business needs of its clients.

World Insurance Associates LLC offers personal and business insurance solutions in 41 states and specializes in insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties, and high net worth individuals, in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries.

Source: World Insurance Associates LLC