Pennsylvania Uber Driver Refused Ride, Beat New Jersey Man Unconscious

A southern New Jersey man has filed a lawsuit against ride-sharing giant Uber that alleges he was assaulted by a driver who refused to take him home from a holiday party in Philadelphia.

The federal lawsuit states that 30-year-old Joseph Fusco was brutally beaten by an unidentified Uber driver who would not give him a ride home to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, after a party on Dec. 22.

Fusco claims the driver broke multiple bones in his face, knocked out teeth and left him in a pool of blood.

Pedestrians found Fusco, who is Cabrini University’s public safety director, lying unconscious on the pavement.

The lawsuit accuses Uber of negligence and fraud.

Despite Fusco’s claims to the contrary, Uber officials say the company is cooperating with University of Pennsylvania police.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.