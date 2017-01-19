Ironshore Expands High Net Worth Homeowners Coverage Into New York

Ironshore Private Client Group has expanded its Private Insurance Portfolio product to high net worth homeowners throughout the state of New York, effective Jan. 23, 2017.

Ironshore Private Insurance Portfolio, a customized policy providing property and liability coverage for homes valued in excess of $1 million, will be underwritten on an admitted basis in New York through its network of independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers.

Ironshore’s Private Insurance Portfolio policy extends to the homeowner and family home property, household contents, personal valuable articles and umbrella liability coverage. In addition, on a stand-alone basis, watercraft/yacht coverage is also available.

The policy features first or second home full replacement cost, flexible limits for other property structures, contents and loss of use, cost-saving deductible options, as well as package discounts and credits for superior, complex risks. Valuable articles coverage provides scheduled or blanket protection for loss or damage to jewelry, fine art and other personal belongings and collections.

Comprehensive liability coverage of up to $10 million in worldwide coverage can be secured under the personal umbrella option as well as uninsured/underinsured protection, which covers both vehicular and non-vehicular incidents. Watercraft and yacht coverage is available for limits of up to $10 million.

New York is the next step in the nationwide state roll out. The Ironshore Private Insurance Portfolio insurance plan is now underwritten on an admitted basis in five states, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Georgia.

Ironshore provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. Select specialty coverages are underwritten at Lloyd’s through Ironshore’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000.