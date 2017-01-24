Maryland Fire Officials Shut Down Rehearsal Space for Safety Violations

Fire officials have shuttered a long-running rehearsal space for musicians in West Baltimore, Md.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Studio 14 was shut down Thursday due to safety violations and operating without a use-and-occupancy permit. Fire department spokesman Roman Clark says the department received a complaint.
The shutdown comes on the heels of the eviction of dozens of artists from the Bell Foundry building due to safety violations and lack of proper permits.
Scott Gatley, who has operated Studio 14 for 27 years, says more than 30 bands were renting space. He says the main issue was an outdated sprinkler system and he was also told to upgrade the smoke detectors and add emergency lights for the hearing-impaired. He expects to open again in a month.