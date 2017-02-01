Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Eagle Insurance Agency in New York

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm headquartered in Itasca, Ill., has announced the acquisition of Eagle Insurance Agency LLC (Eagle) in Syracuse, N.Y. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 2001, Eagle is a retail insurance broker and consultant providing a range of property/casualty coverages and services to risk management clients throughout New York and Massachusetts, with a focus on the healthcare, energy, technology and manufacturing industries.

Founder Timothy George and his associates will continue to operate from their current location as a satellite of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Albany office under the direction of Douglas Brown, head of Gallagher’s Northeastern retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“Eagle’s demonstrated niche expertise, strong market relationships and team approach to client-service excellence will be great assets as we continue to expand our Gallagher footprint,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., in a company press release.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.