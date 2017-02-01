USI Insurance Services Hires Callahan in Rhode Island Office

USI Insurance Services (USI), a local and national insurance brokerage and consulting firm headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., has hired Christopher Callahan as vice president of the employee benefits practice for the Warwick, R.I., office.

In his role at USI, Callahan will help clients develop competitive and cost effective benefit programs, including group medical, dental, life, disability, voluntary and wellness initiatives, for both fully-insured and self-funded arrangements. He also will be responsible for executive and strategic oversight of marketing processes and negotiations with carriers on behalf of his clients.

Prior to USI, Callahan was an account executive and producer for Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage and Citizens Union Insurance Agency. He has a B.S. in marketing from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., and holds a CICS designation. Callahan is also a member of the Community Advisory Board and Young Leaders Circle for the United Way of Rhode Island.

Source: USI Insurance Services