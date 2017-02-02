Eastern Insurance Group Acquires Chase and Lunt in Massachusetts

Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned, Natick, Mass., headquartered subsidiary of Eastern Bank, has acquired the assets of the Chase and Lunt Insurance Agency LLC, a full-service insurance agency located in Newburyport, Mass.

The deal, which combines the two independent insurance agencies, will provide the customers of Chase and Lunt with access to a broad range of insurance choices, services and capabilities, said Hope A. Aldrich, president and CEO of Eastern Insurance in a company press release.

Chase and Lunt’s staff of 28 employees, including its president James (Jay) J. Howlett III, became Eastern employees on February 1. Eastern will rebrand Chase and Lunt’s office in Newburyport over the next six to 12 months and has plans to continue to expand in the North Shore and New Hampshire. The deal marks the 38th acquisition for Eastern Insurance.

Source: Eastern Insurance Group