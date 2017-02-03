Insurer Found Liable for Unfair Practices in Massachusetts Bus Accident Suit

The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts has found a Pennsylvania insurer and its claims representatives liable for unfair settlement practices after a 1998 accident in which a shuttle bus hit the plaintiff while he was crossing the street in downtown Boston, Mass.

In Anderson v. National Union Fire Insurance Co., a Superior Court judge found the defendants, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Penn., American International Group Technical Services Inc. and AIG Claims Services Inc., violated Massachusetts law through “egregious, deliberate or callously indifferent actions designed to conceal the truth, improperly skew the legal system and deprive the plaintiffs [Odin Anderson, his wife and his daughter] of fair compensation for their injuries for almost a decade,” the decision document states.

This decision comes after the accident that occurred on September 2, 1998. While crossing Staniford Street in Boston, Anderson was struck and injured by a bus owned by Partners Healthcare Systems and being driven by Partners’ employee Norman Rice, the court opinion explains.

As a result of the collision, Anderson sustained injuries including a fractured skull and intracerebral hemorrhage. These injuries ultimately required more than one year of medical treatment.

In May 2001, the plaintiffs filed a personal injury action for injuries Anderson sustained after being hit by the bus, claiming negligent operation of a motor vehicle, negligent infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium. A Superior Court jury awarded Anderson $2,961,000 in damages for the personal injury action and his wife and daughter $110,000 each.

The plaintiffs also filed a separate action in March 2003 against Partners’ insurers and claims representatives. At the time of the accident, Partners and Rice were insured under primary and excess policies issued by National Union Fire Insurance Company. American International Group Claims Services Inc., the primary insurer, and American International Group Technical Services Inc., the excess insurer, were responsible for adjusting claims on these policies.

The plaintiffs sought to reach a settlement agreement with the defendants, however, the defendants rejected the plaintiffs’ demand for settlement and declined to enter into negotiations, according to the court document.

The Court found that the defendants engaged in improper conduct by not only failing to conduct a reasonable investigation based on all available evidence, but also for suppressing unfavorable evidence and offering fictitious evidence, among other factors. The judge concluded that the defendants’ violations of Massachusetts law had been wilful and egregious, warranting an award of punitive damages, the court opinion states.

Punitive damages were awarded to Anderson in the amount of $9,758,573.40 and to his wife and daughter in the amount of $613,707.39, according to the opinion.