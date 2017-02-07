Massachusetts’ Rogers & Gray Insurance Promotes McEachern

Rogers & Gray Insurance, a South Dennis, Mass., headquartered independent insurance agency, has promoted Allison McEachern to senior vice president and director of human resources, effective January 2017.

In her new role, McEachern will oversee the agency’s hiring and training functions.

“Human resources, recruiting and training are a major focus for Rogers & Gray, and Allison is the right person to lead these efforts. In her time with Rogers & Gray, she has shown herself to be an incredible leader with our staff and our clients,” said Rogers & Gray Insurance President and CEO David Robinson in a company press release. “Her focus, strategic thinking and experience will allow Rogers & Gray to continue to achieve calculated growth.”

McEachern worked in human resources previously for Frito Lay, Inn Seasons Resorts and The Black Dog.

She is a graduate of Stonehill College, earning her B.A. in 1992. She also has a Human Resources Management certificate from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. McEachern was licensed in Massachusetts in 2011 as a Life & Health Producer. She is certified to teach secondary education in Massachusetts and is licensed in Massachusetts as a middle and high school teacher. Prior to beginning her human resources career, she taught social studies.

Source: Rogers & Gray Insurance