Pennsylvania’s Henderson Brothers Hires Taggart to Employee Benefits Department

Henderson Brothers Inc., a Pittsburgh, Penn., based independent broker, has hired Jeremy Taggart as a financial analyst in the employee benefits department.

In his new role, Taggart will use his three years of industry experience to help clients better understand current and future employee benefits programs.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in both actuarial science and applied mathematics from Robert Morris University. Taggart is originally from Butler, Penn.



Founded in 1893, Henderson Brothers continues to serve the insurance, employee benefits and financial services industries. With a team of more than 140 experts, Henderson Brothers serves a diverse, global client base. Its product offerings include: property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, retirement planning, wealth management, fiduciary services, captive management, enterprise risk management, loss control, claims management, strategic planning, succession planning and personal lines.

Source: Henderson Brothers Inc.