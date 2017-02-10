Fire Causes About $800K in Damage to Condo Buildings at Maine Ski Resort

Maine fire officials say two condominium buildings were destroyed by fire at Saddleback Mountain.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Tim Pellerin says two others were saved, and no injuries were reported during the Tuesday evening fire.

The Sun Journal reports 16 towns and nine tankers hauling water were needed to respond to the fire and cover the town.

The damage is estimated at more than $800,000. The condominiums are vacation homes located on the mountain, which is a popular skiing destination.

