Philadelphia Insurance Companies in Pennsylvania Promotes 5 Employees

Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY), a commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance company for niche markets based in Bala Cynwyd, Penn., has promoted five employees to vice president.

Yvonne Burgess, Michael Ricca and Chris Rosecrans are now vice presidents in the marketing department. John Preston assumes the position of vice president in the compliance department, and Irene Varga is now a vice president in the claims department.

Burgess joined PHLY in 2006 as regional sales manager and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2011. Prior to joining PHLY, she worked in the industry for 13 years serving in various roles within claims, underwriting, and sales. Burgess manages a team in the company’s Rocky Mountain region and also participated in PHLY’s Leadership Academy in 2016.

Ricca joined PHLY in 1998. He spent two-and-a-half years as a claims examiner before becoming a marketing representative for PHLY’s Metro Region. Ricca was promoted to regional sales manager in 2010 and assistant vice president in 2013. In addition to managing a team of marketing representatives, he has assisted many marketing trainees. Ricca also participated in the 2016 PHLY Leadership Academy.

Rosecrans joined PHLY as a marketing representative in 2007. He has worked primarily out of PHLY’s California Sunbelt Territory and developed relationships with agents throughout the region. Rosecrans manages a marketing team in Southern California.

Preston has 30 years of industry experience, including nearly 25 years with PHLY. While with PHLY, Preston spent 11 years in the underwriting department holding various positions and more than nine years in the corporate underwriting and compliance departments, where he most recently served as assistant vice president. His current responsibilities include managing underwriting audit and compliance, agency licensing, legal notices, statistical reporting, DMV reporting and assigned risk management.

Varga has more than 30 years of insurance claims experience including technical, operational and managerial positions. Varga joined PHLY in 2006 as a claims specialist handling general liability claims. She quickly moved into a management role as a supervisor and most recently as an assistant vice president. In addition to overseeing the technical quality of claims, Varga has contributed to the hiring and training process for GL claims professionals.

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. In operation since 1962, the organization has 50 offices located across the U.S.

Source: Philadelphia Insurance Companies