Renaissance Alliance Acquires the Peter M. Bakker Agency of Connecticut

Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency collaboration based in Wellesley, Mass., has announced its acquisition of the Peter M. Bakker Agency Inc. of Avon, Conn.

The acquisition is set to create a Connecticut-based hub for Renaissance Alliance, furthering its commitment to growing its member network and strengthening its service capabilities to independent agencies in New England and elsewhere.

Among the reasons for the acquisition, Renaissance Alliance President Bruce Cochrane cites the Bakker Agency’s leadership, employees, reputation in the industry, balanced portfolio of personal and commercial clients and underwriting profitability.

“Our combined resources make us an even stronger regional powerhouse, squarely positioned to challenge the dynamics of an evolving market and strengthen our services to our personal and business clients,” he stated in a company press release announcing the acquisition.

Going forward, The Bakker Agency will remain an independent agency under the chairmanship of Cochrane. Peter M. Bakker Sr. will be special assistant to the Chairman, and John T. Maschi will remain as president of the agency, reporting directly to Cochrane. The Bakker Agency will continue managing the New England Insurance Alliance (NEIA), a 15-member independent insurance alliance.

Source: Renaissance Alliance