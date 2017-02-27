New York’s Crystal & Company Hires Giuè

Crystal & Company, a New York-based strategic risk and insurance advisor, has hired Ciro Giuè as an executive director and national practice leader for voluntary and worksite employee benefit solutions.

Giuè brings 10 years of industry experience to his new role.

In this role, he is responsible for managing and expanding client relationships, as well as developing and implementing multi-year voluntary and worksite employee benefit solutions for clients.

Previously, Giuè served as the Northeast practice leader for voluntary and employee benefits at HUB International.

Source: Crystal & Company