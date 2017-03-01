ProSpecialist Insurance to Offer Lawyers PL in New York Through ProAssurance

ProLawyer Insurance, dba ProSpecialist Insurance Services, has been appointed by ProAssurance/Medmarc LawyerCare as the provider of its lawyers professional liability coverage in the state of New York.

The product offers admitted coverage designed for law firms with one to 25 attorneys. Various limit of liability options available up to $5 million. Deductible options as low as $1,000 and first dollar defense available to qualifying firms.

Policy highlights include: