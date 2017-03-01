ProSpecialist Insurance to Offer Lawyers PL in New York Through ProAssurance

ProLawyer Insurance, dba ProSpecialist Insurance Services, has been appointed by ProAssurance/Medmarc LawyerCare as the provider of its lawyers professional liability coverage in the state of New York.
The product offers admitted coverage designed for law firms with one to 25 attorneys. Various limit of liability options available up to $5 million. Deductible options as low as $1,000 and first dollar defense available to qualifying firms.
Policy highlights include:
- Broad Definition of Professional Services
- Defense Costs in Addition to the Limit of Liability available
- Insured’s Reimbursement Coverage – $500 per day up to $10,000 per policy period
- Attorney Discipline Defense Coverage – $15,000 per proceeding/$30,000 per policy period
- Multiple Extended Reporting Period (ERP) Options available
- Automatic 60-Day Reporting Period
- Subpoena Assistance up to $10,000/$20,000
- Consent to Settle – offering consent to settle without the “hammer clause”
- Coverage assisting the firm in the event of an attorney’s accidental death or disability