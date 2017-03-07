World Insurance Associates Acquires Coverage Administrators in New Jersey

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., acquired Coverage Administrators Inc. of New York, N.Y. on February 1, 2017.

Coverage Administrators Inc. has been offering risk management solutions as an independent insurance brokerage since 1997. As a family-owned firm, it works with businesses and individuals to develop personalized and comprehensive strategies and plans for clients.

World Insurance Associates LLC offers extensive, cost-effective personal and business insurance solutions in 43 states. The company specializes in group benefits and insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties and high-net-worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients.

Source: World Insurance Associates LLC