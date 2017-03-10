Professional Insurance Agents of Connecticut Elects Distel as President

The Professional Insurance Agents of Connecticut Inc. (PIACT) elected Kenneth A. Distel of Avon, Conn., as president at the association’s Annual Convention held in March at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

PIACT is a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies and their employees throughout the state.

Distel is area vice president of RPS Distel in Farmington, Conn.

As an active member of PIACT, Distel served as president-elect of the association in 2016-17, treasurer in 2015-16 and secretary in 2014-15. Currently, Distel is vice president of the Administrative/Nominations Committee. He also is a member of the Executive/Budget & Finance and Legislative/Business Issues Committees.

As an affiliate of PIACT, Distel served as president of the Connecticut Young Insurance Professionals (CTYIP) from 2004-06. CTYIP promotes the professional and personal growth of those new to the insurance field by providing education and networking opportunities.

Source: The Professional Insurance Agents of Connecticut Inc.