New Jersey Hotel Manager Stole More Than $1M From His Boss

A hotel manager stands accused of stealing more than $1 million from his boss, including draining a $600,000 insurance annuity belonging to the victim.

State authorities say Vikas Mehta was recently indicted on charges of identity theft, money laundering, theft by unlawful taking and forgery. The 43-year-old Cliffside Park man faces several decades in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.

Mehta allegedly stole four checks from his employer and allegedly used some of the stolen proceeds to buy property in Englewood Cliffs that he later sold at a profit. He also allegedly transferred money to various accounts belonging primarily to him and his corporation.

A telephone number for Mehta could not be located Sunday and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.