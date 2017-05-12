Boys Charged in New Jersey Playground Fire that Caused $80K in Damage

Police have arrested two boys in connection with a fire that caused $80,000 worth of damage to a playground in New Jersey.

Linden police say the 13-year-old and the 11-year-old were taken into custody late Sunday after neighbors identified them as being in Wales Park when the fire started late Sunday afternoon.

The entire playground area was destroyed.

The boys are charged with arson and criminal mischief. They were released to their parents, and their names are being withheld because they are minors.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.