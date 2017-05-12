Boys Charged in New Jersey Playground Fire that Caused $80K in Damage

May 12, 2017

Police have arrested two boys in connection with a fire that caused $80,000 worth of damage to a playground in New Jersey.

Linden police say the 13-year-old and the 11-year-old were taken into custody late Sunday after neighbors identified them as being in Wales Park when the fire started late Sunday afternoon.

The entire playground area was destroyed.

The boys are charged with arson and criminal mischief. They were released to their parents, and their names are being withheld because they are minors.

Latest Comments

  • May 12, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    Danielle says:
    They should do community service, visit a burn unit in a hospital, have to be lectured by firemen or firewomen get psych help!
  • May 12, 2017 at 3:02 pm
    Agent says:
    These boys have parents???????????????????? Perhaps the parents should pay for all the damage or do community service for a couple of years.
