Connecticut House Clears New Rules for Ridesharing Companies

Legislation creating rules for ridesharing services for the first time in Connecticut has cleared the House of Representatives.

The bill passed Thursday on a 103-99 vote. It now moves to the Senate.

Both Uber and Lyft, which now operate unregulated in Connecticut, praised the bill which requires criminal background checks for drivers and $1 million in liability insurance coverage once a passenger gets in the vehicle.

If the bill clears the Senate and ultimately becomes law, Lyft says Connecticut will be the 43rd state to enact ridesharing legislation.

Guilford Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat, says the bill puts in place “some consumer protections I believe will keep Connecticut residents safe.”

New Fairfield Rep. Richard Smith, a Republican, opposed the bill because of a $50,000 state fee for ridehailing companies.

