Aetna Exits Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace for 2018

Aetna Inc. has informed the Delaware Department of Insurance that it will not participate in the health insurance marketplace in Delaware for 2018.

As a main reason for its exit, Aetna cited an approximate $700 million loss for individual policies between 2014 and 2016 and an estimated loss of $200 million for 2017 throughout the U.S.

There are currently 11,854 Delawareans insured through Aetna’s exchange plans. Coverage will last through the end of 2017. After that period, anyone with a pre-existing condition for which they were being treated may be able to continue having that treatment covered with that provider.

Consumers who have questions regarding Aetna’s departure are encouraged to contact the Delaware Department of Insurance.

Source: Delaware Department of Insurance