JLT Specialty USA Appoints Levitt as Executive Vice President in New York

JLT Specialty USA, a U.S. subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. (JLT), has appointed Gabe Levitt as executive vice president.

Based in New York, Levitt will join JLT’s New York office and focus on servicing private equity firms, real estate owner/developers and other alternative investment groups across the U.S. His hire is a continuation of JLT’s growth strategy and expansion plans in the U.S. around key industries and product specialties.

Levitt brings to JLT more than 23 years of experience in and around the insurance industry. He began his career as an investment banker in the Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs followed by eight years as an insurance and financial services private equity investor, primarily with Securitas Capital.

Levitt has spent the past 13 years in insurance brokerage, most recently with Krauter & Company, in which he focused exclusively on sourcing and serving private equity and real estate clients as well as their respective portfolio companies/holdings.

Source: JLT Specialty USA