Pennsylvania’s Lacher & Associates Acquires Brunner Insurance

Lacher & Associates of Souderton, Penn., has acquired Brunner Insurance of Richlandtown, Penn.

Founded by Gus Brunner in 1960, Brunner Insurance specializes in providing for the insurance needs of families and businesses. In 1995, Brunner transitioned the agency to Don Moyer, who has been the principal since that time.

“This union creates an opportunity for us to expand our footprint and help us meet one of our strategic goals of growth through acquisition,” said Chad Lacher, partner at Lacher & Associates, in a company press release.

Lacher & Associates is a boutique consulting firm specializing in risk management and benefits for individuals and businesses, according to its company website.

Moyer and his team will continue to work with clients from their Richlandtown office following the acquisition.

Source: Lacher & Associates