New Jersey Propane Leak Leads to Evacuations, One Injured

A rail car carrying propane was leaking in an industrial park in New Jersey, sending a plume of gas into the air.

Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto says a valve stem on top of the tanker car failed and started leaking Thursday in Pureland Industrial Park off Osprey Court in Logan Township. The car can carry up to 30,000 gallons, but she is not sure how much propane was in it or how much leaked.

Sellitto says one person was injured, but the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Authorities conducted evacuations within a half-mile of the complex as a precaution.

Police closed Exit 10 on Interstate 295 south to keep traffic from the area.

