JLT Re Appoints Sammur as Executive Vice President in Connecticut

JLT Re (North America) Inc. (JLT Re), part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc, the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, has appointed Tony Sammur as executive vice president in Stamford, Conn.

In this role, Sammur will focus on the continued expansion and development of JLT Re’s regional team led by John DeMartini, executive vice president of JLT Re.

Sammur joins JLT Re from Gen Re, where he was a production underwriter within North American Treaty – the Mutual Practice. Before his role with Gen Re, he was president and CEO at Gen Re Intermediaries (GRI). At GRI he focused on the regional practice and directed analytics efforts associated with reinsurance structure and pricing. Prior to Gen Re, he was with Aon Re working on its cat management analytics team.

Sammur is expected to join JLT Re in June 2017 after the fulfilment of his contractual obligations.

Source: JLT Re