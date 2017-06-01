The Excess Line Association of New York Hires TIAA’s Greene

The Excess Line Association of New York (ELANY) has added Howard W. Greene to ELANY’s senior management team as director of strategic initiatives.

Greene, an industry veteran, comes to ELANY from TIAA, where he spent more than twenty years, most recently as vice president of state government relations and associate general counsel. Prior to that, Greene held similar positions with GRE Insurance Group and Risk and Insurance Management Society in New York.

ELANY Executive Director Dan Maher said in a company press release that Greene will be a good fit with a management team that works together closely and in collaboration with one another.

Source: The Excess Line Association of New York