Diversified Insurance Industries is Relocating to New Office Space in Maryland

Diversified Insurance Industries (DII) has announced that it is relocating to new office space in Hunt Valley, Md., on June 26.

The 14,500-square-foot space is located at 307 International Circle. DII’s 75-person firm is moving to provide modern, professional space as well as to participate in the new insurance business hub forming in Hunt Valley. The company has signed a 10-year lease.

DII was founded in 1969 by holocaust survivor Jack Wurfl.

“DII is an example of how to maximize what is possible in America when you apply hard work, dedication, persistence and integrity to your business,” said Wurfl, chairman and founder of DII, in a company press release. “Our core values reflect honor and integrity in everything we do.”

Source: Diversified Insurance Industries