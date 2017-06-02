Pennsylvania’s Element Risk Management Acquires Rhodes Insurance Agency

West Chester, Penn.-based Element Risk Management has finalized the acquisition of Rhodes Insurance Agency Inc., also located in West Chester. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Element Risk’s footprint in Chester County and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“Our goal will be to continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Mike [DeSeve, President of Rhodes Insurance Agency] and the team at Rhodes, as well as combine our core competencies to make our firm even stronger for our clients,” said Josh Heebner, partner at Element Risk Management, in a company press release.

Rhodes Insurance will continue operations in its location in West Chester following the acquisition. All staff has been retained.

Element Risk Management is a privately-held insurance firm with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Its focus is on insurance placement and risk management for personal and business clients throughout the U.S.

Source: Element Risk Management