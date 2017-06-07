Delaware Streamlines Emergency CAT Adjuster Licensing Requirements

Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro has taken steps to streamline the licensing process for insurance adjusters who come to Delaware.

The aim of this initiative is to immediately help consumers who have filed a claim due to an emergency or catastrophe.

Issued on June 5, 2017, Revised Agents Bulletin No. 18 requires Emergency Catastrophic (CAT) Adjusters to use online services to apply for, download and print the Emergency CAT Adjuster license. In addition, the Delaware Department of Insurance (DOI) will now allow Emergency CAT Adjusters to email a license extension request to its licensing bureau.

“This type of work is critical when a disaster strikes, such as is the case with a hurricane or other natural disaster, because the faster a claim is adjusted, the faster the good people of Delaware may begin the rebuilding process,” said Commissioner Navarro in a statement. “Ensuring that an adjuster is properly licensed safeguards insureds, and making the licensing process easier helps the adjusters do their jobs more quickly and efficiently to respond to consumers’ concerns.”

Agents Bulletin No. 18 was originally issued on September 12, 2010. It exempts Emergency Catastrophic Adjusters from the requirement to obtain an adjuster’s license as long as the adjuster notifies the DOI in writing within 10 calendar days of performing catastrophic insurance adjustment work in Delaware.

To do this, adjusters must obtain an Emergency CAT Adjuster license that expires in 60 days. This expiration date may be extended by the DOI. Emergency Catastrophic Adjusters are required to carry this license with them, in addition to a photo ID, in order to gain access to areas effected by an emergency or disaster.

Source: The Delaware Department of Insurance