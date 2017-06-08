Hub International Limited Acquires New York’s Brady Insurance Planning

Hub International Limited (Hub), a global insurance brokerage, has acquired the assets of Brady Insurance Planning (Brady). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in East Norwich, N.Y., Brady is an employee benefits advisor. Matthew Brady, the principal, will join Hub Northeast following the transaction.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Hub International Limited provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America. It maintains a strategy of growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.

Source: Hub International Limited