Ex-Officer in New Jersey May be Spared Prison Terms for Insurance Fraud

A former police officer who fraudulently claimed his half-sister was his wife as part of an insurance fraud scheme to get coverage for her and her son will be allowed to a pre-trial program.

The charges against Alix Antoine could be dismissed if he successfully completes the program. But authorities say his approval for the program is contingent upon his sister, Patricia Louis, accepting a similar deal when she’s sentenced later this month.

Antoine and Louis both pleaded guilty in February to insurance fraud. They also agreed to pay nearly $190,000 in restitution.

Antoine served with the Asbury Park, N.J., force for 12 years. Prosecutors say that from 2009 to 2013, the Neptune Township man falsely claimed that Louis was his wife, but an investigation revealed she was his biological half-sister.

