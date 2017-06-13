Maryland’s Frederick Mutual Insurance Company Promotes Roso

Frederick Mutual Insurance Company (FMIC), a Frederick, Md.-based provider of insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania through a network of independent agents, has promoted Mark J. Roso to executive vice president and chief underwriting officer.

Roso is directly responsible for the profit and growth of Frederick Mutual’ s commercial and personal product lines.

He joined FMIC in August 2016 and is a longtime veteran of the insurance industry. During his career, he has held several underwriting leadership positions within the property and casualty industry.

Source: Frederick Mutual Insurance Company