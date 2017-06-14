NAS Insurance Expands to New York City with Hiring of Hedberg

NAS Insurance, a full-service specialty insurance underwriting manager, has expanded to New York City with the addition of Peter Hedberg as the assistant vice president of its Tech and Cyber Underwriting division.

Hedberg’s arrival marks the growth of NAS Insurance into its fifth major metropolitan area, including its headquarters in Los Angeles and its underwriting offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and now New York.

In this new role, Hedberg will oversee the production of NAS’ Tech E&O and Cyber Liability business for the New York market. He will focus his efforts on managing NAS’ relationships with area producers and growing NAS’ presence in New York.

NAS Insurance provides product development, underwriting, marketing, risk management and claims handling services for a range of specialty products that are distributed as both insurance and reinsurance solutions.

Source: NAS Insurance