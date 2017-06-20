U.S. Sen. Schumer Pushes for Heroin Combat Teams in New York

June 20, 2017

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for federal help in the fight against opioid addiction in New York.

Schumer is asking the Drug Enforcement Agency to provide the state with one of four special heroin enforcement teams being formed to combat the problem. The four teams are specifically dedicated to counteracting heroin trafficking and are sent to states that report heroin as the highest drug threat.

The Democrat says New York’s heroin overdose death rate increased by 30 percent in 2015. New data show there was an average of four overdose deaths a day in New York City alone last year. That was double the rate two years earlier. New York City also is a major distribution hub.

Overall, 24 New York counties are considered High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • June 20, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    Agent says:
    How about NY handling it instead of always asking for Federal help on every single thing? Get rid of a useless state program and put it in drug enforcement.
  • June 20, 2017 at 10:54 am
    Same Ole says:
    Drug Enforcement Agency will not "help in the fight against opioid addiction in New York." Treatment centers staffed by caring professionals -- not profiteers -- vocational tr... read more
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features