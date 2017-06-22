NYC Fire Officials Say Three Workers Injured at Construction Site

June 22, 2017

Three construction workers were injured in Queens when the roof of a two-story brownstone undergoing renovations collapsed.

It happened on 28th Road in Astoria just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a load of material that had been placed onto the building’s roof caused it to collapse onto the floors below.

A 37-year-old worker managed to get out of the building on his own and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 40-year-old worker was quickly pulled from the debris conscious but with critical injuries.

Fire officials say the third worker was trapped under a “few thousand pounds of construction material” in the building’s basement for over an hour before rescuers pulled him out. The 28-year-old was listed in critical condition.

All three were taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

