Two Brothers in New Jersey Sentenced for Roles in Accident Insurance Scheme

Two brothers who organized a scheme to recruit motor vehicle accident victims as patients for chiropractic facilities they controlled have been sentenced to more than six years in state prison.

The sentences imposed last month also require that 54-year-old Anhuar Bandy and his 55-year-old brother, Karim Bandy, each pay a $100,000 fine and $50,000 reimbursement to insurance companies that paid thousands of fraudulent claims over a four-year period.

Their sentences were made public Monday.

The brothers, who live in Colts Neck, N.J., pleaded guilty in July 2015 to insurance fraud.

Authorities say the brothers paid “runners” up to $1,000 for each patient they could bring in for treatment. The runners obtained police reports under the state’s public records law and visited patients’ homes to urge them to get care.

Authorities say neither brother is a licensed chiropractor or medical doctor.

