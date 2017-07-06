New Hampshire Officials: June Had Highest Number of Overdose Cases in 2017

New Hampshire authorities say they’ve responded to more overdoses in June than any other month in 2017 so far, with a total of 117 suspected overdoses reported.

American Medical Response says 92 of the 117 June overdoses were in Manchester, with 25 in Nashua. WMUR-TV reports 7 of those overdoses were fatal.

Chris Stawasz, AMR regional director, says these numbers are “unacceptable” and way too high for the organization.

Opioid overdose deaths are down 30 percent in Manchester. However, Nashua is trending about the same with a slight increase in deaths.

About 16 overdose deaths have been reported this year, as opposed to 14 at the same time last year.

Information from: WMUR-TV

