Pennsylvania Utility Worker Killed by Debris from Home Blast

A coroner says a utility worker was killed by flying debris when a Pennsylvania house exploded while he was responding to a reported natural gas leak.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to lead the investigation into Sunday afternoon’s blast in Manor Township. The Lancaster County coroner says an autopsy Wednesday showed 54-year-old Richard Bouder, of East Lampeter Township, died of multiple trauma injuries caused by the debris.

Bouder was one of three UGI Utilities employee working outside the home when the explosion occurred. The company says the others, whose names haven’t been released, are expected to fully recover. A Lancaster Area Sewer Authority inspector, Denny Hoffert, was released from a hospital Tuesday.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission are also investigating.

